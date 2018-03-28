Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEMP. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of GEMP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. 64,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,348. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.74, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. sell-side analysts predict that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Ph.D. Gullans acquired 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $500,003.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEMP. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 530,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is developing its product candidate, gemcabene (CI-1027), which is a once-daily, oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) or triglycerides with approved therapies, primarily statin therapy.

