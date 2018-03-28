Insider Selling: Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,166 Shares of Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) major shareholder Sherry Houtkin sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $19,273.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, March 16th, Sherry Houtkin sold 470 shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $7,755.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Sherry Houtkin sold 1,480 shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,160.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Sherry Houtkin sold 5,143 shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $88,305.31.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.68. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 10.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 580,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 169,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 311,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 181,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 896,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 84,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)

Gencor Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells machinery and related equipment used primarily for the production of asphalt and highway construction materials.

