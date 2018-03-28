Generac (GNRC) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.84 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.23.

Generac stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,844.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Generac will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $970,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,079,479.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,600 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,749,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Generac by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,912,000 after acquiring an additional 100,711 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,779,000. WS Management Lllp grew its position in shares of Generac by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 1,011,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after acquiring an additional 61,154 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Generac by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 1,001,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 230,165 shares during the period.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

