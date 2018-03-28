General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. General Mills updated its FY18 guidance to $3.08 EPS.

General Mills stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 19,062,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,455. General Mills has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25,777.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 52.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

General Mills declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

