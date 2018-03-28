General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills updated its FY18 guidance to $3.08 EPS.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. 10,191,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25,777.68, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.41%.

General Mills announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $517,492.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

