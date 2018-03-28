SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 370.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

General Mills stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,482,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,777.68, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.41%.

General Mills announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $517,492.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

