General Motors (GM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 45.3571953686284 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

General Motors stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,905,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,695,751. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $50,495.52, a PE ratio of -12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.31. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs set a $31.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $34.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

In other news, Director Retiree Medical Benefits T. Uaw sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry L. Engle II sold 50,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,269,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,289,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,694,061 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

