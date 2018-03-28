GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $300.66, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.99.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 117.77% and a negative return on equity of 91.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hany Massarany sold 17,300 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $72,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 722,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,532.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kagnoff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,022.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,164 shares of company stock valued at $217,957. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2,266.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 435,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 417,471 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology.

