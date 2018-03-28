WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 1,426 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,061.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.20. 174,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13,002.15, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 68.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

