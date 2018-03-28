George Demetri Sells 5,492 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri sold 5,492 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $549,694.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,020.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 355,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,122.17, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.16). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.79% and a negative net margin of 691.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. It focuses on crafting drug candidates that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options. It has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a genetic disease.

