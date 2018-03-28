George Weston Limited (WN) Director Acquires C$25,540.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Robert John Dart purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,540.00.

Shares of George Weston stock traded up C$1.47 on Wednesday, reaching C$102.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,433. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$100.62 and a twelve month high of C$125.67. The stock has a market cap of $13,510.00, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.35.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.41 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on George Weston from C$115.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on George Weston from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on George Weston from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$119.83.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited is a holding company engaged in food processing and distribution business. The Company, through its two operating segments, Weston Foods and Loblaw, holds cash, short-term investments and a direct investment in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Weston Foods operating segment includes a fresh bakery business in Canada, and frozen, artisan style bakery and biscuit businesses throughout North America.

