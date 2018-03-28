Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 947.3% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 279,537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252,847 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,928,854. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.83. 10,784,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,089,742. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $722,086.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

