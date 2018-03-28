Givaudan (GVDNY) Given Neutral Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GVDNY. Goldman Sachs restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GVDNY stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $48.35.

