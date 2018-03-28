GlassCoin Trading Down 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (GLS)

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, GlassCoin has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar. GlassCoin has a market cap of $324,810.00 and $647.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlassCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001075 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002003 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001800 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000161 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GlassCoin Coin Profile

GLS is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,469,022 coins and its circulating supply is 2,837,290 coins. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GlassCoin’s official website is glasscoin.io.

Buying and Selling GlassCoin

GlassCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase GlassCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlassCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlassCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

