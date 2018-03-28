Glencore (GLEN) Given a GBX 490 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 490 ($6.77) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 450 ($6.22) price objective on Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS set a GBX 380 ($5.25) price objective on Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.49) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 423.45 ($5.85).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 353.55 ($4.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,610.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.50. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.76).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

