Glencore (GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup currently has a GBX 410 ($5.66) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.22) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 450 ($6.22) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS set a GBX 380 ($5.25) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.49) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 423.45 ($5.85).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 358.75 ($4.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55,610.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,195.83. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.76).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

