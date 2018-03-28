Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 5,941 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 348,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4,003.46, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $535.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.0178448867536033%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/glenmede-trust-co-na-acquires-5941-shares-of-hospitality-properties-trust-hpt.html.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.