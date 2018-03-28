Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Stake Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $18,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter worth $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,563. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $33,328.37, a PE ratio of -73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. equities analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.46%.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on APC. Macquarie raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

WARNING: “Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Stake Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/glenmede-trust-co-na-decreases-holdings-in-anadarko-petroleum-co-apc-updated.html.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.