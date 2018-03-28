Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.29 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JEC shares. MKM Partners set a $61.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,185.77, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $72.18.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

