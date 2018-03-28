Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.38 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,028.89, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Gabelli upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nomura cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/glenmede-trust-co-na-has-1-38-million-position-in-fortune-brands-home-security-inc-fbhs.html.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.