Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Stake Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.20% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $21,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,317,000 after acquiring an additional 112,168 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,490,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,692,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 87,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,823,000 after buying an additional 49,132 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 72,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America set a $335.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.38.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.62. 130,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $11,744.62, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $183.42 and a one year high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $699,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.50 per share, with a total value of $254,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,184 and have sold 12,979 shares valued at $3,381,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Stake Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/glenmede-trust-co-na-has-21-54-million-stake-in-huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-hii-updated.html.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.