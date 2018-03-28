Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (RHP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.64% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $22,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $3,819.13, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $345.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.81 per share, for a total transaction of $454,480.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

