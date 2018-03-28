Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,498 Shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy GP were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tallgrass Energy GP in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tallgrass Energy GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Tallgrass Energy GP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Tallgrass Energy GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy GP stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,257.92, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.91. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $174.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.26 million. Tallgrass Energy GP had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. equities analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy GP LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tallgrass Energy GP Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

