Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,970 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 61.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total value of $802,406.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $11,894,336.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,105.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Stephens set a $306.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $306.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.66.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.84. The stock had a trading volume of 934,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,253.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $182.89 and a 52 week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

