James Larry Nelson Purchases 6,000 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) CEO James Larry Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $133,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,124.52, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 687.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,137,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,314,000 after acquiring an additional 397,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 82,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 693,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “James Larry Nelson Purchases 6,000 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/global-net-lease-inc-gnl-ceo-james-larry-nelson-purchases-6000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.