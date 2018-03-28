Global Partners (GLP) Receives News Impact Score of 0.02

Press coverage about Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.7294383300182 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

GLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Global Partners stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 8,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,262. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $533.73, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane.

