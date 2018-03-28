Alan M. Silberstein Sells 5,900 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $697,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,620.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Payments stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,214.75, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.47 and a fifty-two week high of $118.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.39 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 261,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Nomura increased their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

