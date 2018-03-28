Global Payments Inc (GPN) Holdings Trimmed by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Global Payments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $697,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,620.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $626,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock worth $1,652,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,901. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $76.47 and a one year high of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,214.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.39 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens raised Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

