Global Resource Manag Waterton Buys 71,937 Shares of Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX) Stock

Klondex Mines Ltd (TSE:KDX) insider Global Resource Manag Waterton purchased 71,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,186.13.

Global Resource Manag Waterton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Global Resource Manag Waterton acquired 10,300 shares of Klondex Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.77 per share, with a total value of C$18,231.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Global Resource Manag Waterton purchased 250 shares of Klondex Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$342.50.

On Friday, March 2nd, Global Resource Manag Waterton acquired 1,571,562 shares of Klondex Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.76 per share, with a total value of C$2,765,949.12.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Global Resource Manag Waterton purchased 19,500 shares of Klondex Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.77 per share, with a total value of C$34,515.00.

Klondex Mines stock opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. Klondex Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.08, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -0.18.

Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Klondex Mines had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of C$80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.49 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDX shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Klondex Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Klondex Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Klondex Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded Klondex Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Klondex Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.02.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

