Global Water Resources (GWRS) and The Competition Critical Survey

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “UTIL-WATER SPLY” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Global Water Resources to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Water Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources $31.21 million $4.55 million 40.37 Global Water Resources Competitors $3.27 billion $157.36 million 12.08

Global Water Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Global Water Resources. Global Water Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Global Water Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources 14.14% 14.91% 0.87% Global Water Resources Competitors 8.27% 9.06% 2.69%

Dividends

Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Global Water Resources pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 55.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Water Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Water Resources Competitors 95 266 285 17 2.34

Global Water Resources currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.87%. As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies have a potential upside of 5.02%. Given Global Water Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Water Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Global Water Resources has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Water Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.46, indicating that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Global Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Global Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Water Resources beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse. As of April 28, 2016, the Company owned nine water and wastewater utilities in communities principally in metropolitan Phoenix. As of April 28, 2016, the Company served over 50,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes within its 332 square miles of certificated service areas. The Company is creating renewable water systems where wastewater from homes is treated and used again for various outdoor applications.

