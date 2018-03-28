Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Insider Purchases 4,300 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) insider Gmt Capital Corp acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$12,040.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 6,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$18,020.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 12,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$34,560.00.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.52. 1,464,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,097. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.41 and a 52-week high of C$3.75. The company has a market cap of $1,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 31.22%. The business had revenue of C$161.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.56 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 173,178 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,434,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,732 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1,810.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 197,800 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 242,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 51,034,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTE. Scotiabank set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.60 to C$4.80 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.76.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

