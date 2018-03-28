Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has received an average broker rating score of 3.25 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has assigned a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Gold Fields’ rating score has improved by 2.4% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $4.98 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Gold Fields an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 2,560,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,104. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Gold Fields by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 709,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 415,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 548.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 284,003 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $1,916,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gold Fields by 932.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,751,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 3,387,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

