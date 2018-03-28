GoldCoin (GLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.42 Million

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $12,429.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006963 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000343 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001981 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004500 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006001 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GLD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 40,915,276 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

