Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Kering (KER) a €485.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €485.00 ($598.77) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €390.00 ($481.48) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €405.00 ($500.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €450.00 ($555.56) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €380.00 ($469.14) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €460.00 ($567.90) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €430.67 ($531.69).

Kering stock opened at €381.90 ($471.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48,230.00 and a P/E ratio of 26.88. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($285.62) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($515.31).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

