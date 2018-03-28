Debenhams (LON:DEB) PT Lowered to GBX 21 at Goldman Sachs

Debenhams (LON:DEB) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs from GBX 25 ($0.35) to GBX 21 ($0.29) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.46) target price on shares of Debenhams in a report on Friday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Debenhams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 31.15 ($0.43).

Shares of DEB stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.81 and a P/E ratio of 550.00. Debenhams has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.46 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.60 ($0.77).

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($70,116.05). Also, insider David Adams bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £23,250 ($32,122.13). Insiders have purchased a total of 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,000 in the last 90 days.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

