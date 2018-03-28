Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 317,809 Shares of Quorum Health Corp (QHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,809 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of Quorum Health worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 89,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quorum Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Highland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,722,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 664,488 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quorum Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Quorum Health alerts:

Quorum Health stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Quorum Health Corp has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $237.53, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.60.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Quorum Health had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Quorum Health Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

QHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quorum Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 317,809 Shares of Quorum Health Corp (QHC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/goldman-sachs-group-inc-acquires-317809-shares-of-quorum-health-corp-qhc.html.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator and manager of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.