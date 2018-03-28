Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.46% of Platform Specialty Products worth $41,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,795,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,558,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,378 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Platform Specialty Products in the fourth quarter worth $55,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 38.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,401,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 939,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 3,212,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Platform Specialty Products stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 243,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,308. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,819.80, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 3.18. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.82.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.56 million. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

