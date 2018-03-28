Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cedar Fair Entertainment (FUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Cedar Fair Entertainment worth $42,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment by 108,890.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 248,271 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. 3,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,658.59, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. Cedar Fair Entertainment has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $72.56.

Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Cedar Fair Entertainment had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 1,855.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair Entertainment will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Cedar Fair Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.18%.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Ouimet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $129,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,357.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew A. Ouimet sold 4,000 shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,625,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/goldman-sachs-group-inc-cuts-holdings-in-cedar-fair-entertainment-fun-updated.html.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.