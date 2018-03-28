Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $15.99 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend (DWX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of SPDR S&P International Dividend worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWX. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,048,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,695,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,919,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $42.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

