Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.63 Million Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Heartland Express worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,096,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,973,000 after acquiring an additional 128,030 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,016,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 749,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,652,000 after acquiring an additional 45,022 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,297,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,562.10, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

