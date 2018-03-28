Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.35 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, WealthShield LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

