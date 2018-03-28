Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $39.18 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of OGE Energy worth $39,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,889,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,463,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. 307,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,204. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,352.65, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.39 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

In related news, Director Peter D. Clarke acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

