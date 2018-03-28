Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.82% of Electronics For Imaging worth $38,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the third quarter worth $290,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $467,000.

Get Electronics For Imaging alerts:

Electronics For Imaging stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. 34,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,802. The company has a market capitalization of $1,204.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Electronics For Imaging’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronics For Imaging news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $272,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,834,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronics For Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/goldman-sachs-group-inc-sells-396017-shares-of-electronics-for-imaging-inc-efii-updated.html.

Electronics For Imaging Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics For Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics For Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.