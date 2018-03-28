QS Investors LLC Sells 332 Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Goldman Sachs by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 79,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Group raised Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Goldman Sachs from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Vetr cut Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.36 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.79.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $1,167,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Pablo J. Salame sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $2,704,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,548 shares of company stock worth $22,064,172. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Goldman Sachs stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $247.16. 508,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $96,825.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs has a one year low of $209.62 and a one year high of $275.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.78. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs will post 21.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

WARNING: “QS Investors LLC Sells 332 Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/goldman-sachs-gs-shares-sold-by-qs-investors-llc-updated.html.

Goldman Sachs Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.