Goldman Sachs Reiterates “Conviction-Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating restated by Goldman Sachs in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 737 ($10.18) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.95) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.50) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.67) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 580 ($8.01) to GBX 595 ($8.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 605 ($8.36) to GBX 610 ($8.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 641.25 ($8.86).

Shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) opened at GBX 573.80 ($7.93) on Monday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 533.50 ($7.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 682.50 ($9.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $18,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,125.19.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

