Goldman Sachs Reiterates “Conviction-Buy” Rating for Glencore (GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 520 ($7.18) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.22) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.66) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.94) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 450 ($6.22) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.22) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 423.45 ($5.85).

Shares of Glencore (LON GLEN) opened at GBX 363.50 ($5.02) on Monday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.76). The firm has a market cap of $55,610.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.67.

About Glencore

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

