GoldPieces Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $131.00 (CRYPTO:GP)

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One GoldPieces coin can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. GoldPieces has a market capitalization of $79,899.00 and approximately $131.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldPieces has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.53 or 0.04410080 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001283 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013900 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007507 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012615 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GoldPieces Coin Profile

GoldPieces is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 9th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. GoldPieces’ official website is goldpieces.net. GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldPieces

GoldPieces can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy GoldPieces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPieces must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldPieces using one of the exchanges listed above.

