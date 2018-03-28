GoldUnionCoin (GUC) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00

GoldUnionCoin (CURRENCY:GUC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. GoldUnionCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GoldUnionCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldUnionCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldUnionCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00722839 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012692 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00145422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

GoldUnionCoin Profile

GoldUnionCoin’s launch date was March 12th, 2017. GoldUnionCoin’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. GoldUnionCoin’s official website is www.goldunioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling GoldUnionCoin

GoldUnionCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy GoldUnionCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldUnionCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldUnionCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

