Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,424 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 634.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth $2,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,336,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,664,000 after purchasing an additional 163,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $40,695.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.08.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $28.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCAU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

