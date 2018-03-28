Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Oxford Industries (OXM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Oxford Industries worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 26,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1,338.58, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other Oxford Industries news, insider James Wesley Howard, Jr. sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $381,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

